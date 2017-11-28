Native Americans Assess Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ Remark On CNN: ‘It Was A Condescending Racial Slur’

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
11.28.17 3 Comments

As the fallout continues from Donald Trump’s insensitive “Pocahontas” jab at Elizabeth Warren during a ceremony intended to honor Native American World War II veterans, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota welcomed Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye and actor Sonny Skyhawk on New Day to discuss the controversy. Begaye was actually in the room at the time of Trump’s remarks, and while he says he appreciates the gesture of the White House on behalf of the code talkers, he admits that the remark was unnecessary. “We need to honor these war heroes, our American war heroes, in a respectful way in any situation, in any circumstance,” he said.

Skyhawk, the founder of American Indians in Film and Television, was somewhat less diplomatic in his response, however. For one thing, he felt as though holding the ceremony in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson was 100 percent staged and intentional, and that Trump had done this with knowledge of the history between Jackson and Native Americans.

“Mr. Trump has been in television enough and he knows the staging, he knows what people are going to see, and I think it was a condescending racial slur that he delivered, and unfortunately at an inopportune time when these heroes were being honored,” Skyhawk said. “It’s uncalled for, it was really uncalled for, and he knew what he was doing.”

When asked a follow up about the Jackson portrait, Skyhawk went on remind Camerota that Trump considers the seventh president to be one of his heros — something he has not been shy about mentioning in the past. “He acts like him, he talks like him, he wants to be him.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAlisyn CamerotaCNNdonald trumpNative Americanssonny skyhawk

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP