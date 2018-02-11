NBC Apologizes After An Offensive Comment About Japan During The Olympics Opening Ceremony Angered Korea

Mike Pence’s decision not to stand for Korea during the opening ceremony at the Winter Olympics isn’t the only controversy to come out of the moment. NBC was forced to address and apologize for some comments made by contributor Josh Cooper Ramo after he referenced Korea’s relationship with Japan, glossing over the painful and complicated history between the two nations according to MSN:

In the booth with Mike Tirico and Katie Couric, NBC Asian correspondent Joshua Cooper Ramo said that “every Korean” respected Japan for their recent achievements as a nation, insinuating that South Korea had forgotten about the 35 brutal years of Japanese rule that ended after World War II.

“His incorrect and insensitive comment about Korea’s history has enraged many of [Korea’s] people,” wrote Jung Min-ho in The Korea Times.

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Premiere: Alela Diane's 'Cusp' Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

No Age's Latest Album 'Snares Like A Haircut' Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

H.C. McEntire's Gnarled, Tender 'LIONHEART' Is A Country Debut Like No Other

Rhye's Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

