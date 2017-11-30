NBC Receives ‘At Least’ 2 New Complaints Regarding Fired ‘Today’ Host Matt Lauer

Trending Writer
11.29.17

Getty Image

Former NBC morning staple Matt Lauer is the subject of “at least” two new complaints brought forward to the network according to a Wednesday report from the New York Times.

Lauer, fired from his post as Today host following “a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace,” has been the subject of additional sexual misconduct allegations since his public dismissal, including today’s Times report where Lauer is accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct.

One complaint surrounds an alleged 2001 incident where a former employee claims Lauer summoned her to his office and had sex with her. The accuser, who has chosen to keep her identity private, told the Times that she kept quiet about the incident for fear of losing her job and did not report the encounter. On Wednesday, NBC’s human resources department contacted her to ask about the allegations. Lauer’s representatives did not have a comment on the Times story at this time.

NBC has been actively trying to untether itself from Matt Lauer following the initial complaint that led to the network veteran’s exit, including reportedly scrubbing Lauer from NBC’s annual Rockefeller Center tree lighting coverage. The network has also addressed the firing on multiple platforms.

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TAGSmatt lauerNBCsexual harassmentTODAY

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP