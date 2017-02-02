In the days since Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch as his pick for the Supreme Court, the public has been scrambling to learn more about the 49-year-old conservative Denver 10th Circuit Court of Appeals justice, who we know has a pro-life, religious background. Now, the Daily Mail has discovered a particularly interesting piece of Gorsuch’s history, as his high school yearbook reveals that he was the founder and president of a “Fascism Forever” club at Georgetown Preparatory, the elite all-boys prep school he attended as a youth just outside of Washington D.C.
The club was apparently an anti-faculty student group that was started to battle the liberal views of the school administration, which was described in the yearbook by saying, “In political circles, our tireless President Gorsuch’s Fascism Forever Club happily jerked its knees against the increasingly ‘left-wing’ tendencies of the faculty.”
So this article and links have nothing but a year book photo. Do we even know if this was a real club that actually did something? Was it an unfortunate name for something legitimate? Was it just some inside joke that was printed in the yearbook?
This is why the fake news banter always comes out. You rush to print with next to nothing, then find out later you printed nothing and never retract or apologize.
ABM Always Blame the Media.
Well, just forget about this article then. Look at the guys record and make up your own mind. I look at it and see that he values the rights of corporations over the individual , as in the Hobby Lobby case.
He is also too theocratic to be on the supreme court. He doesn’t honor the separation of church and state implied in the 1st amendment. All government officials including supreme court judges should separate their jobs from their religion. This is especially important in the supreme court and the congress. He hasn’t shown he can do that at all.
We already have enough conflicts of the Constitution and political norms in this plutocratic theocracy we have let into the white house.
THAT’S NOT WHAT THE FIRST AMENDMENT SAYS!!!
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof”
Members of government DO NOT have to abandon their religious beliefs in order to serve. This is especially important for the Supreme Court, as that would be a violation of the first amendment by prohibiting the free exercise of religion.
You neither understand or respect our founding document, so please stop butchering it.
Upon deez nuts, when did Uproxx retract a story? When was news they broke proven manufactured or false?
Literally this week, when they ran that story on Paul Ryan dropping some F-bombs in a hot mic moment, among many others. Deez nuts indeed…
Further review…Jesus christ dude you’re going to lecture someone on not understanding the first amendment while fundamentally just not getting it? If the guy can’t separate his religious views with his judicial position, it is more than logical that he will allow his religious beliefs to cloud his judgment on cases that involve it, which is wrong, religion has zero place in government or the judicial system. Nowhere did the original commenter say the man had to abandon his religion, this is why reading comprehension is so important.
They didn’t break that paul ryan story, tho………..🤔
Your questions were answered in the second paragraph of this article…
No, they just copied and pasted it as their own reporting……..
Mike, you literally just spouted the same crap misrepresentation of the 1st Amendment as Bitterpeace, so my original statement will suffice.
Elaborate, ya fuckin idiot, instead of being uppity and acting like you’re a constitutional expert. Nowhere did either of us say that he had to abandon his religion, that is fine for his free time, but the second he puts the robe on and goes to work he has to be impartial. If he does not leave his religious views at the door then he would be making rulings in favor of religion. His religion. Which is exactly what you cannot do. Is that really difficult to understand?
I literally cannot believe that @Upon Further Review is this butthurt over the Paul Ryan hot mic post that he’s letting it bleed into the comments on a totally unrelated article. You need to relax dude.
Your a fundy, aren’t you?
@Upon Further Review – I’m convinced you are a Russian bot and not a person. Re: Just a photo? Did you zoom in a bit and read the text in the yearbook or click on the linked article? Re: your quote “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof” – once again – you copy & paste something, probably without really reading it, that actually disproves your point: Congress shall MAKE no law (e.g. ban on Muslims, separation of church & women’s private parts, etc.); NOT “a judge (or anyone) isn’t allowed to have personal religious beliefs”. I guess at least you’re consistent(ly as sharp as a bag of dirty laundry)…
Longing… Rusted… Furnace… Daybreak… Seventeen… Benign… Nine… Homecoming… One… Freight Car…
Woof, awful lot of heat on here for what appears to be a tongue in cheek name for the local ‘Young Republicans’ group.
Yes because all young republicans were in fascism named clubs as youths, don’t ya know? Nothing to see here at all . . .
Ha! It’s funny because they are fascist!
This is almost fun at this point, hearing about the new embarrassing and pathetic detail from DJT or one of his toadies, then waiting to hear how one of you foot soldiers will justify it.
Imagine if Obama had made this “joke” in high school. The mind reels.
How hard would a group of politicians have to hit us over the head with this shit before everyone got on board with acknowledging what they’re plainly stating–“we are racist, nationalist, woman-hating grifters!” I mean, imagine if DJT and crew were the same people ideologically, but better at hiding it.
Anyway, keep fiddling for him as we all go up in flames because you feel like nothing means anything anymore! Sounds fun.
@bsmemorial45 I am very far from a DJT foot soldier, nor do I identify as conservative. I just try to weigh in on something that I see as an overreaction to what appears to be someone ‘in’ on the joke of how he is perceived. I would call out the same BS if someone found a reference to a liberal politician who called themselves “Che Guevara’s leftist friend” in their high school yearbook quote. What is more likely….that he either named a REAL group (which we don’t know if it even exists) with that label, with no repercussions in his career to this point, who defends it with all seriousness; or, was a joke saying, ‘yep, I’m pretty right wing’?
@Midwest Girthquake I was thinking the same. Political humor has changed a lot over the decades and I’d be more interested in what the club did/said than what it was called.
@Midwest Girthquake what do you think is being “made” of this? Do you think, considering all the head-nods to white supremacy, nazism, racism, misogyny, and, yes, fascism, that anyone in this administration deserves the benefit of the doubt?
Further–besides the practical matter inherent in these appointments, these positions and who fills them speaks to who we are as people. I am perfectly comfortable pointing and laughing at a guy who is so square that at 16 years old he started a “FASCISM FOREVER” club to battle those oppressive liberal Jesuit priests.
Would I use this as a reason not to confirm him were that up to me? No, there are countless other reasons.
These people get vetted and this isn’t a good look. If he has a response to it that changes the context, sure, I’m all ears. But let’s not make teenagers starting “FASCISM FOREVER” clubs something that doesn’t at least raise an eyebrow. Come the fuck on.
Also, you wrote that it was getting heat for “what appears to be tongue in cheek.” As per your follow-up point, it doesn’t “appear” to be anything yet. So yeah, framing it as meaning something it doesn’t without evidence makes you a foot soldier.
Making fun of what it is on its face until further context arrives is what’s called “having a sense of humor.” I’m guessing you won’t get how they’re different and call me on that, but one step at a time.
@Fartakiss I don’t have every nanosecond of the history of comedy committed to memory, but–declaring one’s self a fascist and starting a club around it has never been funny to anyone but absolute dinks.
I went to a Jesuit HS too, and the guys in my class–no joke–all thought it was funny to portray themselves as Nazis and sympathetic to their “cause.” It wasn’t “political humor” it was “teenagers acting like complete rich assholes.”
@bsmemorial45 You make no sense with that statement. You (nor I) are the authority on humor, but at least I’m not pretending to be so. Other than that, I’ve never heard of a “dink” but I looked it up and it’s an acronym for “Dual Income, No Kids.” I’m not sure how that plays in to standards of humor, but it shouldn’t matter.
All it takes for something to be funny is for someone to smile/laugh, which clearly was the case with your “dinks” and is possibly the case with the SCOTUS nominee.
We already had this controversy with Obama, so we don’t have to imagine. It came out that he attended DSA conferences at Columbia. Republicans freaked out, then everyone carried on.
Also, no one was talking about Obama, so stop deflecting.
Man there could be a sex tape of Donald Trump raping a baby andhis dipshit cultists would still defend Agent Orange.
Clinton HAD a secret and illegal email server containing classified intel that was hacked by Russians, and you dipshit boot lickers followed her to the bitter end, so maybe spend a day or two at the mirror sometime…