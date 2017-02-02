All The People Who Have Quit Under Trump

Trump Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Founded A ‘Fascism Forever’ Club While In Prep School

02.02.17

In the days since Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch as his pick for the Supreme Court, the public has been scrambling to learn more about the 49-year-old conservative Denver 10th Circuit Court of Appeals justice, who we know has a pro-life, religious background. Now, the Daily Mail has discovered a particularly interesting piece of Gorsuch’s history, as his high school yearbook reveals that he was the founder and president of a “Fascism Forever” club at Georgetown Preparatory, the elite all-boys prep school he attended as a youth just outside of Washington D.C.

The club was apparently an anti-faculty student group that was started to battle the liberal views of the school administration, which was described in the yearbook by saying, “In political circles, our tireless President Gorsuch’s Fascism Forever Club happily jerked its knees against the increasingly ‘left-wing’ tendencies of the faculty.”

