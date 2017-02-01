What You Should Know About Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s Pick For The Supreme Court

01.31.17 41 mins ago

Following President Donald Trump’s tweeted announcement he’d made a decision regarding his Supreme Court pick, a curious thing happened. Several unconfirmed Twitter accounts for Neil Gorsuch — a justice on the Denver, Colorado 10th Circuit Court of Appeals — appeared. By itself this is meaningless, but according to the potentially spurious profiles, Gorsuch was an “Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.” Seeing as how his name isn’t among the eight justices who’ve served since the death of Antonin Scalia in February 2016, what gives?

Turns out Gorsuch, whom the Denver Post describes as a “fourth-generation Coloradan and conservative jurist who has written against euthanasia and in favor of political term limits,” is Trump’s pick to fill Scalia’s vacancy. Former President Barack Obama tried to do the same with Merrick Garland in March, but the Republican-controlled Congress wouldn’t grant the judge a hearing. Senate Democrats promised to filibuster Trump’s nominee but seeing as how the GOP maintains the numbers, its success remains to be seen.

Whatever happens, here’s what you should know about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch going forward.

