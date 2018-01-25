Nelly Is Accused Of Sexual Assault By Two More Women

Hip-Hop Editor
01.24.18 5 Comments

Getty Image

It’s been a few months since Nelly was accused of rape by a Seattle, WA-area student after a tour stop there. Since then, the accuser dropped the case, citing a wish to return to normal life and a fear of retaliation by the star, but that hasn’t stopped two more women from coming forward and sharing their own stories about the St. Louis rapper.

According to a report by The Daily Beast, the original accuser’s lawyer, Karen K. Koehler, was contacted by two more women who said that Nelly has demonstrated a history of predation on female fans, including inappropriately touching them and exposing himself while masturbating in front of them.

Per amended court papers cited in the Beast story, Nelly allegedly assaulted the two other fans in England in 2016 and 2017. One accuser is a sergeant in the U.S. military and a mother in a committed relationship, while the other is described as a young English mom.

Koehler told The Daily Beast that “more than two” other women contacted her about incidents dating all the way back to Nelly’s original rise to fame in the early 2000s but declined to give permission to share their stories.

Nelly denied the original charges in a sternly-worded statement from his lawyer that some took as witness intimidation.

Around The Web

TAGSNELLY

How Music Connects Us

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

Why The Grammys Need To Bring Back Female-Specific Rap Categories

01.24.18 17 hours ago 6 Comments
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 3 days ago
Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

Does Alternative Rock Have An Age Problem?

01.22.18 3 days ago 8 Comments
How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

How The Grammy Awards Routinely Get Country Music Wrong

01.22.18 3 days ago 6 Comments
When It Began: The Birth Of The Alternative Grammys And The Commodification Of The Underground

When It Began: The Birth Of The Alternative Grammys And The Commodification Of The Underground

01.22.18 3 days ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP