On Monday, the Washington Post entertainingly exposed a right-wing sting operation — Project Veritas, founded by James O’Keefe — which was trying to trick the publication into running a made-up story about Roy Moore. The “tipster,” who told a wildly inconsistent sham of a tale about Moore impregnating her as a teenager and pressuring her for an abortion, was busted by the Post while walking into the Project Veritas offices. The entire endeavor was meant to embarrass the media, and there are multiple updates on the mess, but first, Netflix has possibly punked O’Keefe better than any other reaction thus far.

The streaming service stepped up with a tweet recommending that folks who “want more information on the power of due diligence when reporting a major news story” might want to check out Spotlight, which is instantly available.

If you want more information on the power of due diligence when reporting a major news story, Spotlight is now streaming. — Netflix US (@netflix) November 28, 2017

As many are aware, Spotlight revolves around the Boston Globe‘s tireless and methodical efforts to expose the epidemic of child sexual abuse by Catholic priests. Not only that, but Marty Baron was executive editor of the Globe while that investigation was ongoing, and he’s been the Washington Post executive editor since 2012. Overall, it’s a swell dig on Netlix’s behalf.