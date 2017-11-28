Netflix Trolled Project Veritas Hard After They Failed To Con The Washington Post With A Fake Roy Moore Story

#Donald Trump #Netflix
11.27.17 56 mins ago

Shutterstock

On Monday, the Washington Post entertainingly exposed a right-wing sting operation — Project Veritas, founded by James O’Keefe — which was trying to trick the publication into running a made-up story about Roy Moore. The “tipster,” who told a wildly inconsistent sham of a tale about Moore impregnating her as a teenager and pressuring her for an abortion, was busted by the Post while walking into the Project Veritas offices. The entire endeavor was meant to embarrass the media, and there are multiple updates on the mess, but first, Netflix has possibly punked O’Keefe better than any other reaction thus far.

The streaming service stepped up with a tweet recommending that folks who “want more information on the power of due diligence when reporting a major news story” might want to check out Spotlight, which is instantly available.

As many are aware, Spotlight revolves around the Boston Globe‘s tireless and methodical efforts to expose the epidemic of child sexual abuse by Catholic priests. Not only that, but Marty Baron was executive editor of the Globe while that investigation was ongoing, and he’s been the Washington Post executive editor since 2012. Overall, it’s a swell dig on Netlix’s behalf.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Netflix
TAGSdonald trumpfake newsNETFLIXProject VeritasRoy Moore

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP