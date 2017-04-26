Following Republicans’ decision to table the first House vote for the American Health Care Act in late March, they have since endeavored to revive the proposed replacement for former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Throughout April, Speaker Paul Ryan and the House GOP, Donald Trump and others did this with varying degrees of success and failure — including proposing new measures to price those who become sick out of affordable coverage. Thanks to Rep. Tom MacArthur’s (R-New Jersey) a new amendment, however, it seems more Republicans are willing to give Trumpcare a shot.
First reported by Politico, news of MacArthur’s amendment caught Vox’s attention due to its actions regarding the heavily maligned pre-existing condition. Before Obamacare’s passage, health insurers could legally charge customers more if they were already sick before coverage went into effect, or became sick because of certain medical conditions predating coverage. Thanks to MacArthur, Vice President Mike Pence and Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-North Carolina), however, states can opt out of Obamacare’s requirements — including pre-existing condition protections — if they can obtain certain waivers.
As Vox points out, an added provision would exclude members of Congress and their staff from the possible ill effects of these waivers. In other words, the Republican congressmen who’ve been railing against Obamacare for years would get to keep its protections for themselves and their aides, while average Americans would not. As Vox editor Sarah Kliff notes while citing health law expert Timothy Jost, Obamacare’s individual mandate — which requires all Americans to purchase health insurance — applies equally to Congress. So if one of their staffers lives in a state that decides to waive protections, the new provision will protect them.
I honestly don’t understand why republican voters consistently vote against any common good or service. Can one of you point out and explain any benefit voting republican has brought you or your community?
Willful ignorance and racism has a lot to do with it.
It depends on their tax bracket…. and how much they hate minorities, women, or anyone not like them.
I live is historically Republican stronghold in Cobb County, Ga. Mostly Republican politicians hold office here, yet Hillary Clinton won the county in the general election. I don’t support either party, but the argument is vastly more complicated than dem vs rep.
Republicans have crafted an art form out of using wedge issues like immigration, guns, gays, and abortion to convince poor white people to vote against their own economic self-interests.
White people in this country are more than happy to open up their wallets, take out a $10 bill, and set it on fire if it means that the black or Hispanic guy down the street has to do the same thing with a $20 bill.
Because Democrats have used and had the same healthcare system the rest of us plebeians are forced to? Come the fuck on, uproxx. Yes, the gop healthcare bill is a fucking farce. But it’s ridiculously stupid to push a false narrative of democrat good, republican bad. They’re all SHIT. Shitty shit shit. They only give a fuck about your vote. What happens to you the rest of the time is not of their concern.
Next you’re gonna tell me only Republicans voted for a pay increase.
I don’t recall Democrats proposing to strip people with heart defects of protections but keep them for themselves. Come the fuck on with the false equivalency bullshit. Or at least put up one that it takes more than three seconds to pick apart.
What did the Democrats do that was on par to this in terms of health care… or anything for that matter?
This is a Republican issue. At some point we have to assign accountability.