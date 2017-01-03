20th Century Fox

Your plans for New Year’s Eve say a lot about you. If you’re a partier, you party. If your partying days are behind you, maybe you get together with some friends and have a nice quiet evening together and then head home around 1. And if your “nice quiet evening together and then head home around 1” days are behind you, maybe you put the kids to bed early and fall asleep on the couch at 10:45 while watching reruns of 30 Rock on Netflix. No judgment here.

But if you’re a jewel thief, on the other hand, well… maybe you steal $6 million worth of jewels in Manhattan, using the Midtown festivities as a distraction.

The crooks snuck into the sixth-floor offices of Gregg Ruth on W. 36th St. and Sixth Ave. at about 10 p.m., as revelers gathered at Times Square just a few blocks away, police sources said. They climbed the fire stairs to get inside, waited in a stairwell, and at midnight, they struck, possibly using the noise from the New Year’s celebration as cover, cop sources said.

Wait a second. A New Year’s Eve heist? That’s… that’s the plot of Entrapment! I mean, kind of. It’s kind of the plot of Entrapment. Except instead of a pair of Malaysian skyscrapers, it took place in a Manhattan office building. And instead of masks and $8 billion, it was “gold and diamond rings, bracelets and necklaces.” And instead of Sean Connery and Catherine Zeta-Jones wearing formal attire and/or slim-fitting bodysuits and/or parachutes, it was allegedly an inside job pulled off by these guys in hoodies…