Getty Image

After an 85-year run as one of the United states most notoriously awful correctional facilities, Riker’s Island jail is officially retiring to the big pokey in the sky. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that the jail, infamously known for stories about inmate abuse, murder, and deplorable conditions, will gradually shut down and the final shuttering will happen a few years down the line.

After years of defending the jail and numerous attempts at cleaning its reputation, Mayor de Blasio finally threw in the towel and announced the facilities impending closing at a press conference on Friday: