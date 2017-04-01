After an 85-year run as one of the United states most notoriously awful correctional facilities, Riker’s Island jail is officially retiring to the big pokey in the sky. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday that the jail, infamously known for stories about inmate abuse, murder, and deplorable conditions, will gradually shut down and the final shuttering will happen a few years down the line.
After years of defending the jail and numerous attempts at cleaning its reputation, Mayor de Blasio finally threw in the towel and announced the facilities impending closing at a press conference on Friday:
“New York City will close the Rikers Island jail facility,” Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday. “It will take many years. It will take many tough decisions along the way. But it will happen. New York City has always been better than Rikers Island. I am proud to chart a course for our city that lives up to this reality. “
