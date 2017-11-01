Getty Image

Following the deadliest terror attack on New York City since 9/11, the FBI has been seeking out 32-year-old native of Uzbekistan, Mukhammadzoir Kadirov as a second person of interest. According to The Hill, the FBI has found Kadirov. Beyond confirming that, they are keeping mum on the situation or any further developments.

Assistant FBI Director Bill Sweeney confirmed the news:

“We were seeking information about an individual… We are no longer seeking that individual. We believed he had information related to yesterday, but we are not looking for that individual any longer. We have found him. I’ll leave it at that.”

The FBI released a wanted poster of Kadirov Tuesday, but have not named him a suspect in the attack. They do, however, believe he may have information on the truck attack in Manhatten which has left eight people dead and over a dozen wounded.

The man behind the wheel of the attacks, Sayfullo Saipov, has allegedly left a note in the truck stating “ISIS endures forever” after an act that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called: “A particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them.”

This has prompted the NYC marathon to increase security ahead of this weekend’s event.

(Via The Hill/The Independent)