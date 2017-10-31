New York City Mayor De Blasio Condemns The Deadly NYC Truck Attack As ‘A Cowardly Act Of Terror’

#Terrorism
10.31.17 28 mins ago

New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed collected reporters today, visibly upset as he summarized the aftermath of the actions of a terrorist who drove a rented pickup truck onto a bike path in New York City’s west side. The mayor confirmed that the death toll has risen from the initially reported six dead, to eight, with at least a dozen injured.

“It’s a very painful day in our city on the west side Let me be clear based on this information we have at this moment: this was an act of terror. A particularly cowardly act of terror aimed at innocent civilians, aimed at people going about their lives who had no idea what was about to hit them. At this moment, based on the information we have, we know of eight innocent people who have lost their lives and over a dozen more injured. We know that this action was intended to break our spirit, but we also know New Yorkers are strong, New Yorkers are resilient, and our spirit will never be moved by an act of violence meant to intimidate us.”

New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill echoed Mayor DeBlasio’s sentiments, saying: “This is a tragedy of tremendous magnitude.” According to CBS, counter-terrorism units were deployed by Governor Andrew Cuomo “out of vigilance, out of caution.”

