As the investigation into Tuesday’s terror attack in New York City continues, President Trump and his supporters have already begun blaming the incident on Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer. According to countless tweets and Fox News reports covering Sayfullo Saipov, the Uzbekistani suspected terrorist who drove a truck along a popular Manhattan bike path, Schumer apparently championed a State Department-sponsored Diversity Visa Lottery supposedly used by the suspect. Yet as the Washington Post notes, Saipov’s allegedly using the program to gain entry to the United States remains unconfirmed.

Citing a clip from Sean Hannity’s Tuesday program, which featured conservative radio host Mark Levin, Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy remarked, “I looked online and there are a bunch of websites that say Chuck Schumer was one of the sponsors. We have not independently confirmed that.” Despite the brief attempt at objectivity, however, fellow co-host Brian Kilmeade brazenly interrupted Doocy and exclaimed, “Let’s see if he comes out and says, ‘I’m responsible.'” Continuing, he said, “If your intention was pure, if you really think we need more diversity… come out say this thing is archaic.”

Trump, who had spent his Tuesday night tweeting at length about the New York terrorist attack and the need to push his “Extreme Vetting Program,” took the bait.