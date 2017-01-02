Look At Some Of The Worst Presidents In History

This ‘New Yorker’ Cartoon Doesn’t Pull Any Punches Against Trump (And His Supporters)

01.02.17 41 mins ago

Donald Trump has made countless ridiculous claims throughout his campaign, election victory and ongoing transition. They range in content, length, and believably, though they often pertain to what his most recent boast about “know[ing] things that other people don’t know” about Russia’s alleged email hacking — knowledge.

And not just general knowledge, but knowing what’s best for America while claiming current and outgoing elected officials — many of them schooled experts — do not. Hence the gimmick behind New Yorker cartoonist Will McPhail’s latest for the weekly magazine, which is causing quite a stir on Twitter.

McPhail shared the cartoon on Twitter Monday morning, a week ahead of its scheduled publication, by saying “Hello politics, my names Will.” In the cartoon, a black-shirted man stands above the other passengers aboard an airplane and exclaims, “These smug pilots have lost touch with regular passengers like us. Who thinks I should fly the plane?” In addition to the speaker, roughly half of the people seen on the flight raise their hands in agreement.

As of this writing, McPhail’s tweet has earned over 4,500 retweets and almost 6,500 likes. No wonder so many journalists, political pundits, and Twitter trolls have taken a liking (or not) to the new cartoon and the implied anti-Trump and Trump supporter sentiments therein.

TAGSCARTOONSdonald trumpelection 2016the new yorkertwitter reactions

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 4 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 4 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP