The allegations made by Nicole Eggert that she was sexually abused by her Charles in Charge costar Scott Baio have taken another twist. Eggert has lawyered up with cutthroat, high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom, who confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the former Baywatch babe has filed a police report against Baio on Tuesday.

While sitting down with Megyn Kelly last week, Eggert alleged that Baio first penetrated her while sitting in his car at 14-years-old, and after that, sexually abused her “probably once a week” until she turned 16. She then claims to have lost her virginity to Baio, who is 11 years her senior, at just 17-years-old.

Details of the report were not made public, including the specific allegation filed, however police did confirm that a report had been filed.

“Yesterday Nicole Eggert and I met with two police detectives from the sexual assault unit at my law firm,” Hollywood attorney Bloom told THR in a statement on Wednesday. “Nicole answered all of their questions for over an hour and told her story of sexual abuse by Scott Baio when she was a minor. A witness, Alexander Polinsky, appeared as well and told the detectives about inappropriate touching he witnessed, as well as his own allegations of bullying by Scott Baio.”

Polinsky starred alongside Eggert and Baio on Charles in Charge as one of the Powell siblings, Adam. Bloom states that other witnesses have come forward who observed inappropriate behavior from Baio towards Eggert when she was underage, and that they have provided a list of names to the police.

Eggert’s longtime manager David Weintraub also says that his client is “feeling positive” after her conversation with detectives, and that “people are standing by her.”

“Nicole didn’t know what the statute of limitations was, but apparently the police are doing active investigations into a lot of these high-profile, older cases,” the CEO of DWE Talent Management told THR. “It’s been a very emotional and hard time for Nicole because her credibility and her truth has been questioned. She’s never had to defend what she’s saying so much. Meeting with the police was a groundbreaking moment because Alexander Polinsky also gave his statement. This is her truth.”

For his part, Baio continues to vehemently deny the allegations. While he does admit to sexual intercourse with Eggert, he claims that she was of the age of legal consent at the time. Sitting down with Amy Robach on Good Morning America last week, the conservative pundit slammed the allegations as 100 percent false, insinuating that he’s “not the first person she’s done this to.”

(Via THR)