On Friday, incoming United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley gave a fiery yet simple warning to those that do not support the U.S. in the U.N., saying the U.S. is “taking names.” Her comments arrive after Donald Trump criticized the U.N., and Republican lawmakers have threatened to defund the organization over a resolution that condemned Israeli settlements.
Haley has been critical of the organization, even criticizing it during her Senate confirmation hearing. And now she is looking to powerfully position U.S. interests with this stern lecture. In essence, she said if you’re not with the U.S., you’re against it:
“You’re going to see a change in the way we do business. Our goal with the administration is to show value at the U.N., and the way we’ll show value is to show our strength, show our voice, have the backs of our allies and make sure our allies have our back as well … For those who don’t have our back. We’re taking names; we will make points to respond to that accordingly.”
She didn’t offer a follow-up or take any questions, but Haley’s in line with Trump’s goal of asserting U.S. dominance, and challenging the U.N. would be a first step. The New York Times obtained a draft executive order, which showed that the U.S. is looking at cutting 40 percent of its funding for the U.N., which could be a devastating blow. Haley has also emphasized her view that the U.N. needs be fine tuned:
“This is a time of strength, this is a time of action, this is a time of getting things done … Everything that’s working we’re going to make it better. Everything that’s not working we’re going to try and fix. And anything that seems to be obsolete and not necessary we’re going to do away with.”
Trump has lamented how little the U.N. gives back compared to what the U.S. is putting in. Haley’s comments further show that he means business.
(Via The New York Times)
What happens if everyone at the UN writes their name down and gives it to her?
I would guess that the US and the UK (because Trump and May really want to be Reagan/Thatcher 2.0) would team up to really defund it, and try to make it go the way of the League of Nations.
I will say in the abstract, that last quote seems pretty reasonable, but the devil is in the details and I would say the administration is far to young to even begin to know how that is going to go. (Though i have a few guesses).
The devil IS in the details. The Neo-Cons definition of “Everything that’s not working” and “make it better” is their own. In most cases it differs from most Americans and the rest of the world. Climate change for example.
Sorry, don’t wanna co-operate with an evil empire. If that’s your shitty attitude then just leave, go it alone, and see how much you get accomplished on the world stage.
Right. If you don’t want to help the US break international law on Jewish settlements, we will take our toys and go home.
The UN was also against the Iraq invasion. If only republicans had listened.
The debut of right-wing stupid on the world stage. The level of which hasn’t been seen since 1939.
God.. just 3 years 358 more days of this!
