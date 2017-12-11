UN Amb. @nikkihaley on cultural shift and what it means for the @POTUS accusers: Women who accuse anyone should be heard and dealt with pic.twitter.com/HLCUpfVNnO — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 10, 2017

On Sunday’s Face the Nation, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said the many women who have accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct “should be heard.” The Trump appointee’s comments on CBS News weren’t the first time for the former governor of South Carolina has disagreed with the President of the United States, but considering the post-Harvey Weinstein climate politics and entertainment are currently enduring, they were some of her harshest.

When asked about this “cultural moment” regarding allegations of sexual assault or harassment against men in power, including Trump, Haley said she was “proud” of the women for speaking out:

“I am incredibly proud of the women who have come forward. I am proud of their strength, I’m proud of their courage, and I think that the idea that this is happening will start to bring a conscience to the situation. Not just in politics, but in Hollywood and every industry. I think the time has come…. Women who accuse anyone should be heard. They should be heard and they should be dealt with. We heard from them prior to the election, and I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up.”

In a followup, Face the Nation anchor John Dickerson asked Haley whether or not the election’s result rendered the accusations a “settle issue.” Haley responded, “That’s for the people to decide. I know that he was elected, but women should always feel comfortable coming forward, and we should all be willing to listen to them.”

(Via CBS News and New York Times)