In the wake of the shooting at Mary Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead, disturbing details continue to surface about alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz. In addition to the 19-year-old apparently had a history of domestic abuse and animal cruelty, he also reportedly had a habit of literally introducing himself as a “shoot shooter” and had been a member of a Florida white nationalist militia. Yet, despite all of these insurmountable signs that he was dangerous and would someday act out on these urges, tips to the FBI went ignored.

Likewise, now it’s coming out that Cruz was involved in online chat groups where he regularly spewed violently, racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic rhetoric. In August of 2017, Cruz joined a private Instagram chat group called “Murica (American flag emoji) (eagle emoji) great” that had six members all under the age of 18 (with the exception of Cruz), who declined to reveal their identities.