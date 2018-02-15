With each passing hour, more details about Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old former high school student accused of killing 17 people and injuring dozens more in Parkland, Florida, are being confirmed by the authorities and the press. CNN previously reported that, President Trump’s early morning tweet notwithstanding, Cruz had been reported to the FBI as early as five months ago. Meanwhile, the Boston Globe revealed allegations of domestic abuse and cruelty to animals in a separate story. Now the Associated Press is reporting that Cruz was a member of, and trained with, a white nationalist militia in Florida.
Jordan Jereb, the head of the Republic of Florida, confirmed a previous report that Cruz was a member of his organization. Per the Associated Press, the group leader said Cruz also “participated in paramilitary drills in Tallahassee”:
Jereb said he didn’t know Cruz personally and that “he acted on his own behalf of what he just did and he’s solely responsible for what he just did.”
He also said he had “trouble with a girl” and he believed the timing of the attack, carried out on Valentine’s Day, wasn’t a coincidence.
Authorities on the scene have yet to comment publicly on Cruz’s alleged affiliation with the Republic of Florida group, which Jereb says will hold “spontaneous random demonstrations” cheering the idea that “Florida [should] become its own white ethno-state.” Even so, the neo-Nazi leader stresses that his group “tries not to participate in the modern world.” Considering Trump’s public comments about (and reported behind-the-scenes discussions of) his white nationalist supporters, however, said lack of participation seems to be a moot point. After all, unearthed Instagram photos purportedly show Cruz wearing a Trump hat.
UPDATE: Jack Smith of Mic has tweeted that Jereb is now backtracking — on the grounds of either lying or being tired — on his confirmation that Cruz belonged to the organization. According to Smith, local law enforcement is confirming what Jereb said earlier … that (even with Jereb’s confirmation) there weren’t known ties between the two men.
(Via Associated Press)
Yeah, no chance this spins out even further now. Ugh.
Guys, remember there are very fine people on both sides of this. On both sides.
But.. his last name was Cruz!!! How could this be?!?!? smh
maybe he was related to Ted Cruz
“the neo-Nazi leader stresses that his group “tries not to participate in the modern world.”
You don’t say…
you guys have a bunch of different articles saying he was 17 or he was 19.
So are white supremacist groups so desperate for membership they’re drafting Hispanic kids?
Go look at a photo of this hazel-eyed whiter than white adopted kid and tell me again how Hispanic he is.
Just more evidence of how fluid the idea of “white” is. The term is as broad or as narrow as they need it to be. The term broadens when they need allies. It has always been that way. The Irish weren’t white until they needed to include Irish people in the fight against black votes. The Italians weren’t white until they needed the political machine that the Italians could muster.
Hispanic has always blurred the line of “white” though. Even our census makes a point to note that some segments that could be called Hispanic are white. You see Hispanic on forms it is usually followed by “non white”
That’s the great myth of “white culture” that white supremacists don’t acknowledge. “White” is an ever shifting term that can encompass whatever you want it to. No one with a straight face could tell you that someone from Finland has much in common with someone from Southern France, but they both get called “white.” Meanwhile, Iranians are directly decided from Aryans but ain’t nobody in the KKK gonna call them white.
@Al, remember last year that couple from Georgia that got convicted of threatening to shoot up a black kid’s birthday party while flying the confederate flag and shouting white power slogans? Their last name was Torres.
Cognitive dissonance is an impressive thing.
Well considering it was all a 4chan prank and he had no ties, I’d say the point is moot
The only evidence you needed was the red cap.