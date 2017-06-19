June is LGBT Pride Month, but President Trump has failed to recognize it as such, despite being declared the “most gay-friendly Republican nominee for president ever.” In reality, though, “since taking office, Donald Trump has pushed an agenda that is designed to destroy lives and roll back progress,” according to Rea Carey, executive director of the National LGBTQ Task Force. “Everything he has done is detrimental to marginalized communities. His executive orders and actions dehumanize and devalue entire communities of people — including trans children, people of color, and women.” So, if Trump is going to ignore Pride Month, Pride Month is going to have to come to him.

After being named Rhode Island’s 2017 Teacher of the Year, Nikos Giannopoulos visited the White House and posed for a photo with President Trump and First Lady Melania in the Oval Office… while holding a black lace fan and wearing a rainbow LGBTQ pride pin on his jacket.

Trump apparently “loved” the fan, according to self-described “very sassy person” Giannopoulos, who he also praised for his “great style.” But when he was ushered into the Oval Office for a photo with the president and First Lady, “I was told I should put it away. So I just folded it up and held it at my side. But when it came time for the photo, I just asked the president, ‘Do you mind if I use the fan for the photo?’ He said, ‘Absolutely go for it.’ So I popped my fan and did my pose.” Is Trump secretly more progressive than we’re giving him credit for? Not exactly: