The Governor Of North Carolina Calls For The Removal Of Every Confederate Monument In The State

08.16.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

Following the weekend’s violence in Charlottesville, protesters in Durham, North Carolina took down a Confederate monument on Monday night. In response to that spontaneous action, the state’s Democrat governor, Roy Cooper, took to Twitter to say that while “the racism and deadly violence in Charlottesville is unacceptable … there is a better way to remove these monuments.”

On Tuesday, three people were arrested for taking part in the protest and toppling the Confederate statue. North Carolina has repeatedly ruled against removing Confederate monuments, and the state legislature passed a law in 2015 that would require state approval to dismantle or move statues to places they were not originally placed (i.e. museums). The protesters are also facing charges of disorderly conduct, rioting, and destruction of property — charges that carry heavy fines and possible prison sentences.

Possibly with this potential incarceration in mind, Gov. Cooper took to Medium later Tuesday to say that North Carolina should remove all of the Confederate monuments on public land in the state.

