Getty Image

With the bill threatening to cost North Carolina $4 billion in lost revenue and courting controversy at every turn, North Carolina lawmakers are scrambling to find a way to repeal the state’s anti-LGBT bathroom law. Whole earlier efforts to remove the bill resulted in failure, including a high-profile push in December that saw lawmakers fail before Governor Roy Cooper took power.

Now according to the New York Times, the members of the state legislature have agreed on a way to repeal the law and will take it to vote early on Thursday:

Details of the measure were not immediately released, but it was set for a vote on Thursday morning, according to State Senator Phil Berger and Tim Moore, the General Assembly speaker, who announced the compromise in an impromptu news conference on Wednesday night.

HB2 was one of many bills introduced in 2016 that sought to prohibit transgender individuals from using the bathroom that related to their “gender identity.” The bill sparked several protests and even led to the NBA pulling the All-Star Game from Charlotte earlier this year.

If the bill is finally repealed, it would end a long saga for the state that has divided many along party lines. It would almost mean that people can stop calling Pat McCrory whenever they use the bathroom.

(Via New York Times)