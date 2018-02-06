Getty Image

In the not-so-distant future when the human species resides underground, the war of words between President Trump and North Korea will be the stuff of legends. Or perhaps the story shall take the form of an East-West rap beef where insults are tweeted and slung through state-media outlets like it’s no big thing. Because when Trump calls Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man,” the North Korean leader pulls out the “dotard.” And after Trump volleys a “short and fat” at his foe across the Twitter airwaves, he hears “loser and psychopath” in return.

Now, the beef is getting real with North Korea dealing a low blow on Trump’s personal hygiene. The Japan Times passes on word from North Korean state-media outlet Rodung Sinmun, which blasts Trump while alluding to the sexual misconduct allegations and financial abuse scandals that swirled throughout his candidacy and first year in office. This passage is especially visceral:

“No matter how desperately Trump may try to defame the dignified and just system in the DPRK with the worst invectives, he cannot deodorize the nasty smell from his dirty body woven with frauds, sexual abuses and all other crimes nor keep the U.S. from rushing to the final destruction.”

The president, of course, is a self-admitted germaphobe, so this round of insults may hit particularly hard. Yet the paper continues with a demand for the international stage to come together and institutionalize Trump over reports of his planned “bloody-nose strike,” which the publication compares to George W. Bush’s “axis of evil” comments. Trump has yet to tweet-respond to North Korea during his executive time, but the day is still young.

(Via Japan Times)