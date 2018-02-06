North Korea Insults Trump’s Personal Hygiene In The Latest Installment Of Their East-West Rap Beef

#Donald Trump
02.06.18 8 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

In the not-so-distant future when the human species resides underground, the war of words between President Trump and North Korea will be the stuff of legends. Or perhaps the story shall take the form of an East-West rap beef where insults are tweeted and slung through state-media outlets like it’s no big thing. Because when Trump calls Kim Jong-un “Rocket Man,” the North Korean leader pulls out the “dotard.” And after Trump volleys a “short and fat” at his foe across the Twitter airwaves, he hears “loser and psychopath” in return.

Now, the beef is getting real with North Korea dealing a low blow on Trump’s personal hygiene. The Japan Times passes on word from North Korean state-media outlet Rodung Sinmun, which blasts Trump while alluding to the sexual misconduct allegations and financial abuse scandals that swirled throughout his candidacy and first year in office. This passage is especially visceral:

“No matter how desperately Trump may try to defame the dignified and just system in the DPRK with the worst invectives, he cannot deodorize the nasty smell from his dirty body woven with frauds, sexual abuses and all other crimes nor keep the U.S. from rushing to the final destruction.”

The president, of course, is a self-admitted germaphobe, so this round of insults may hit particularly hard. Yet the paper continues with a demand for the international stage to come together and institutionalize Trump over reports of his planned “bloody-nose strike,” which the publication compares to George W. Bush’s “axis of evil” comments. Trump has yet to tweet-respond to North Korea during his executive time, but the day is still young.

(Via Japan Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpkim jong unNORTH KOREA

The RX

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 day ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 4 days ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 5 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 week ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 weeks ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP