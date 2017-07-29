Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

North Korea tested another ballistic missile on Friday, once again reaching the waters of Japan’s economic zone while creating new fears for the rest of the globe. Experts now says this latest test shows Pyongyang is capable of reaching the continental United States with its Hwasong-14 missiles, threatening not only Japan and South Korea but American cities including Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago. Kim Jong-un celebrated the launch with his troops according to a new video, while top national security brass in South Korea, Japan, and the Pentagon gathered in the middle of the night to immediately investigate and respond.

The state-run Central News Agency told the global community that the latest launch should be taken as a “grave warning.” President Trump responded by calling the test “only the latest reckless and dangerous action by the North Korean regime” and South Korea noted this is indeed “a significant advancement in technology.” Shinzo Abe of Japan agreed that this new threat is “grave and real.” China, which has been pulling away from the United States in recent weeks to try its own approach in improving relations with North Korea, warned its neighbors and the U.S. to “avoid intensifying tensions.”