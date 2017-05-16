Getty Image / Shutterstock

The global ransomware attack known as Wannacry or Wannacrypt spread rapidly and caused havoc over the weekend, striking outdated and vulnerable Windows systems that forced businesses, organizations, and even Britain’s National Health Service to come to a halt. Windows released a patch for the older systems and several hackers claimed to be working in the background to counter the efforts of the cyber thieves.

The source of the attack was initially traced to Russia, but new details seem to indicate that some of the code used in the attack is similar to the code used in the high-profile North Korea cyberattacks in recent years. According to the New York Times, Symantec discovered the similarities between the ransomware attack this weekend, the Sony Hack in 2014, and the recent rise in hacks against banks around the world — all which have been linked to North Korea: