Do We Need To Be Worried About North Korea?

North Korea Accuses The CIA Of Plotting To Assassinate Kim Jong-Un With Biochemical Weapons

05.05.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

After weeks of saber rattling from both sides, North Korea has stoked tensions with the U.S. even further by accusing the C.I.A. of plotting with a North Korean citizen to assassinate Kim Jong-Un using a chemical agent.

According to North Korea’s state security ministry, the U.S. bribed an unnamed North Korean citizen to carry out the attack in Pyongyang, possibly during a military parade. According to The Guardian, since claims like this are next-to-impossible to verify, “frequent references to the presence of a hostile force bent on assassinating the North Korean leadership, and threatening the country’s very existence, is a time-honored tactic designed to shore up public support at home.”

The North Korean state media released little information about the alleged assassin, only that he was “human scum” who received about $750,000 from the U.S. and was working with a contact in South Korean intelligence. How North Korea discovered the plot against Kim Jong-Un is unknown, but “in a potential sign of an internal purge, it said the ministry would “ferret out and mercilessly destroy the terrorists.”

The Guardian points out that since the 1970s the CIA has scaled back assassination plots and most of the reported attempts against Kim Jong-Un’s life have come from within the North Korean government, so it’s possible that “Pyongyang may have decided it is politically more convenient to blame Washington than admit it was a purely internal plot” since the U.S. has been the subject of so much criticism already. Last week, Ohio governor John Kasich suggested the U.S. “eradicate” the North Korean leadership in order to avoid a war.

In February, Kim Jong-Un’s estranged half-brother Kim Jong Nam was killed at an airport in Kuala Lumpur by attackers using a substance banned by the UN. The plot is believed to be tied to North Korea.

(Via The Guardian)

Around The Web

TAGSASSASSINATIONSkim jong unNORTH KOREAtrump administration

Innovative Minds

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 24 hours ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 4 days ago
Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

Cool Toys That Will Inspire Kids To Devote Their Lives To STEM

05.01.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP