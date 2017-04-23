Getty Image

As Vice President Mike Pence continues his 10-day tour of Asia, wrapping up a visit to Australia on Sunday, tensions with North Korea continue to simmer. Pence delivered tough talk during his many stops with allies in South Korea, Japan, and Australia, with North Korea responding in turn with more threats and now the detention of an American citizen at Pyongyang airport. According to The Washington Post, this latest detention would make the third U.S. citizen in DPRK captivity, the latest being the first since the latest round of threats:

The man, believed to be surnamed Kim and in his 50s, was arrested at Pyongyang’s international airport Friday as he went to leave the country, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported. The Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang, which represents U.S. interests there because the United States does not have diplomatic relations with North Korea, confirmed that the man had been detained. Yonhap said the man has been a professor at the Yanbian University of Science and Technology, just over the border in North Korea from China, and had been involved in aid work in the country.

The other Americans held according to The Post are a South Korean-born naturalized U.S. Citizen named Kim Dong-chul and University of Virginia Otto Warmbier, the student who was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor by the dictatorship for stealing a political banner in order to “destroy the “unity” of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Neither have been used as a bargaining chip between North Korea and the United States yet, but the nation has done so in the past according to The Washington Post.