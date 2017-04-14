Getty Image

Make your next “yep, that’s me, you’re probably wondering how I got in this situation” joke a good one. It may be the last tweet you’ll ever make.

In an interview with the Associated Press, North Korea’s vice minister Han Song Ryol blamed Donald Trump’s “aggressive” tweeting for rising tensions between the countries. “Trump is always making provocations with his aggressive words,” he said, referring to a recent tweet where the president wrote North Korea is “looking for trouble.” “It’s not the [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] but the U.S. and Trump that makes trouble.”

Because we’re not already busy enough with tomahawk missiles in Syria and the Mother of All Bombs in Afghanistan, NBC News reported on Thursday that the United States is “prepared to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against North Korea should officials become convinced that North Korea is about to follow through with a nuclear weapons test.”

Han sees Trump’s pre-emptive strike, and raises… a pre-emptive strike.