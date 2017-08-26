North Korea Ratcheted Up The Tension With The United States By Firing Three Ballistic Missiles Off Their East Coast

#Donald Trump
Features Writer
08.25.17

Getty Image

To say that relations with North Korea have been unstable lately would be a gross understatement. It was reported that the totalitarian regime was making their nuclear warheads capable of fitting inside long range missiles back in July, and President Trump promised to meet the looming forces with “with fire and fury like the world has never seen” should Kim Jong-un continue with his plan.

Despite these histrionics and a brief subsequent pause, threats of a “merciless strike” against the U.S. mainland, Hawaii, or Guam were renewed this week. The aggression continues, as short term missiles have been fired off of North Korea’s east coast. According to the New York Times, the missiles made it about 155 miles to the northeast before collapsing into the Sea of Japan. South Korean military officials are currently gathering intel to determine the type of missiles used. CNN reports that US defense officials have determined that the missiles do not pose an immediate threat to North America or Guam.

In what is not coincidental, the United States and South Korea began war games on Monday and they will continue through the end of the month. This twice-yearly event is to prepare for the growing escalation in North Korea’s plans for violent dominance. North Korea has routinely made a show of strength during these games, so the launch is not entirely unexpected.

The intent is clear: North Korea is not interested in reaching an agreement through diplomacy.

(Via The New York Times, CNN)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpkim jong unNORTH KOREA

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 9 hours ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 day ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 1 week ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP