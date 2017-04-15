Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It was expected that Americans would wake up on Saturday morning to news of another North Korean nuclear missile test, their sixth such demonstration of the country’s nuclear capability. Instead, the country’s dictator Kim Jung-un decided to celebrate 105th anniversary of his grandfather’s birth with a massive parade showing the nation’s alleged military force.

Saturday’s The Day of the Sun parade, considered to be the biggest holiday of the year for North Korea, stood in stark contrast to previous years according to Al-Jazeera, as Jung-un and his nation’s military trotted out what is believed to be brand new long-range and submarine-based missiles the DPRK now allegedly possesses. Military analysts believe the new weaponry includes intercontinental ballistic missiles, with the parade being used as a warning sign and show of defiance to the United States and its allies.

Looks may be deceiving, however, as some are skeptical that some of the advanced missiles displayed aren’t anything more than models of what North Korea desires to one day create according to Al-Jazeera: