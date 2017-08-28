Getty Image

Over the weekend, North Korea continued to nurse their projectile-firing, nuke-obsessed ways by firing three short-range missiles that landed off the country’s east coast. They decided not to rest for long, for Monday has brought a report of a missile fired toward North Japan, which prompted the Japanese government to order its citizens (via a radio warning) to take cover in shelters. And they apparently did so with quite the strategy in mind, which — of course — involves a threat on a U.S. target.

Updates arrived fast and furious on the subject. First, the Associated Press provided more confirmation, via a South Korean news agency, which reported that an “unidentified missile” was fired by North Korea, and the BBC added that the projectile apparently landed in the sea of Japan. Not only that, but NBC News reported that the missile flew over Japan’s Hokkaido island before landing in the sea. This would be the same island where the U.S. and Japan conducted joint military exercises on Monday.

Coincidence? Not likely.

In March of this year, North Korea began to sporadically fire missiles in the direction of Japan. The first such instance, as confirmed by Kim Jong-un’s regime, was intended to be “target practice” for hitting U.S. military bases in Japan. It’s been awhile since Trump aggressively tweeted at North Korea, but we may see a renewed interest on his Twitter feed tonight.

(Via CNBC, NBC News, BBC & Associated Press)