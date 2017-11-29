Getty Image

North Korean officials must be ecstatic. Following ominous reports that Kim Jong-un’s regime could develop a nuclear-tipped long range missile by early 2018, Pyongyang fired its first missile test in months (since mid-September), which led to President Trump vowing, “We will take care of it.” Shortly thereafter, Secretary of Defense James Mattis informed reporters that the projectile was of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) variety, and it “went higher, frankly, than any previous shot they’ve taken.” How high did it fly before splashing into the Sea of Japan, and how far could it reach?

The Washington Post notes that this missile, which was fired nearly straight into the sky, flew for 54 minutes and reached a height of 2,800 miles (as opposed to the International Space Station, which is 240 miles above the Earth’s surface). Here are some comparison numbers from the most recent North Korean missile test along with the mind-boggling range that includes D.C.: