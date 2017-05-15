Getty Image

This weekend saw Kim Jong-un’s regime launch yet another ballistic missile, which traveled over 400 miles before crashing into the sea between Japan and North Korea. The test arrived after Pyongyang claimed that it was open to talks with the U.S. (after Trump said nice stuff about Kim Jong-un), but this sentiment appears to have been a ruse. Reuters now relays word from North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency, which warns that the latest test proves that the country can successfully direct a “large” nuclear warhead.

This, of course, is a frightening snippet of news, if true. North Korea already admitted that a recent test was target practice for hitting U.S. bases in Japan, and Kim Jong-un has accelerated his predecessors’ blood lust for nukes. Sure, North Korea has made some crazy claims over the years, but this time, sh*t might be getting real. Experts who examined the latest missile’s steep trajectory (and the distance the missile actually traveled) have determined that it could have traveled over 2,500 miles at a standard trajectory.

Of this new test, Japanese Defense Minister Tomomi Inada told CNN, “It is possibly a new type of missile.” Meanwhile, the KCNA’s statements show that North Korea’s beef with the U.S. hasn’t dissipated. Not at all:

“The test-fire aimed at verifying the tactical and technological specifications of the newly developed ballistic rocket capable of carrying a large-size heavy nuclear warhead,” KCNA said. “If the U.S. awkwardly attempts to provoke the DPRK, it will not escape from the biggest disaster in the history, Kim said, strongly warning the U.S. should not to disregard or misjudge the reality that its mainland and Pacific operation region are in the DPRK’s sighting range for strike and that it has all powerful means for retaliatory strike,” KCNA said.

THAAD may prove itself to be necessary, sooner rather than later. Many have doubted whether the impoverished North Korea could ever achieve its nuclear dreams, which have been ongoing for decades. Yet it’s recently been revealed that the country is likely funding tests through online bank heists. And almost every other weekend, the country is either waving its arsenal around during a parade or conducting yet another ballistic missile or nuclear test.

With all of that said — along with Trump warning of a possible “major, major conflict” and North Korea detaining more Americans while accusing them of trying to overthrow the government — things could come to a head. Let’s just hope this doesn’t involve a nuclear warhead.

(Via Reuters & CNN)