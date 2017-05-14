Do We Need To Be Worried About North Korea?

North Korea’s Latest Missile Launch Casts Doubts On Their Claims Of Potential Talks With The U.S.

05.13.17 35 mins ago

Getty Image

Days after South Korea elected Moon Jae-in as their new president and only hours after allegedly telling Al-Jazeera they would be open to talks with the U.S. “if the conditions are there,” North Korea has launched another missile. This is the first missile launch from the north since April 29th’s failed test that saw a missile explode a few minutes after takeoff.

Whether this is an act of hubris by North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un, who seems to react to whatever the news of the day is out of the west, or a continuation of their defiance against the United Nations Security Council, which has banned them from developing or testing ballistic missiles, isn’t known. Maybe a little of both.

The New York Times reported that The United States Pacific Command was able to track the missile’s path and determined what kind of missile it was:

Marine Corps Maj. Rob Shuford, a command spokesman, said that flight data indicated that it was not an intercontinental ballistic missile, the type that most concerns the United States. The missile took off from the northwestern city of Kusong, and flew more than 430 miles before landing in the sea between North Korea and Japan, the South Korean military said in a statement.

As expected, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is protesting this launch, calling it a “grave threat against Japan,” in addition to South Korea’s president Moon saying he’d be willing to travel to North Korea but the continued affronts would make negotiations and dialogue difficult.

How this will affect the White House’s shaky, yet oddly respectful, relationship with North Korea is unclear, but it could cast doubts on any potential talks.

(Via The New York Times)

Around The Web

TAGSkim jong unNORTH KOREA

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 3 days ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 week ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP