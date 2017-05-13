Can Trump Send Us Into A War?

North Korea Claims It Is Willing To Sit Down For Talks With The U.S., But Only Under The Right ‘Conditions’

05.13.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Earlier this month, Donald Trump raised a lot of eyebrows when he indicated that under the right circumstances he ‘would be honored’ to meet North Korean President Kim Jong-Un, presumably to talk about how one might persuade the DPRK leader from using nuclear weapons to murder thousands of people. At the time, Trump told Bloomberg News that such a meeting couldn’t be ruled out if details were hashed out in advance that made both sides comfortable with the talks, via Bloomberg News:

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it,” Trump said Monday in an Oval Office interview with Bloomberg News. “If it’s under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that.”

“Most political people would never say that,” Trump said of his willingness to meet with the reclusive Kim, “but I’m telling you under the right circumstances I would meet with him. We have breaking news.”

donald trump Kim Jung Un NORTH KOREA

