Michelle Obama's Best Moments

North Korea Is ‘Racing Ahead’ To Develop More Nuclear Weapons In 2017, According To A Defector

12.27.16 21 hours ago 6 Comments

Getty Image

North Korea’s decades-long history of preoccupation with nukes reached an apex in September with the country’s largest test yet. This resulted in a condemnation from President Obama, and the leaking of South Korea’s plan to assassinate Kim Jong-un. Well, if you thought these two reactions would somehow deter North Korea from further nuclear testing, you’re probably too optimistic for this world. Kim Jong-un and his authoritarian regime are forging ahead on warp speed.

Thae Yong-ho, the highest ranking North Korean diplomat to ever defect to South Korea (he did so in 2016), reveals that North Korea is “racing ahead” with nuke development and operating under the impression that its plans won’t be deterred by either the U.S. or South Korea. According to CNN, the dictator is apparently encouraged by the “political uncertainty” of its two big rivals and taking this as a cue to keep on trucking:

Political uncertainty in the United States and in South Korea could give North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “an apt time” to develop nuclear weapons “at all costs by the end of 2017,” a high-profile North Korean diplomat who recently defected to South Korea said Tuesday.

“Due to domestic political procedures, North Korea calculates that South Korea and the US will not be able to take physical or military actions to deter North Korea’s nuclear development,” Thae Yong-ho, formerly No. 2 at the North Korean Embassy in London, said in a news briefing, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

Thae said Kim has no plans to give up the country’s nukes even if he is offered huge sums of money, saying the leader is “racing ahead with nuclear development after setting up a plan to develop it (nuclear weapons) at all costs by the end of 2017.”

This news arrives alongside Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s near-simultaneous hints that both of their respective countries will ramp up nuclear capabilities, plus Trump’s subsequent call for “an arms race.” Meanwhile, China’s waving its own nuclear prowess in front of Trump, and the world may be slip-sliding to hell in a gold-planted hand basket. In other words, 2017 may be even more chaotic than 2016, if that’s even possible.

(Via CNN)

TAGSNORTH KOREANukes

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 5 days ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP