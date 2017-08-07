North Korea Threatens ‘Thousands-Fold’ Revenge Against The U.S. After The U.N. Levels Severe Sanctions

08.07.17 21 mins ago

Getty Image

North Korea, the country some in the White House think can be negotiated with 140 characters at a time, and the U.S. may be on the path to war. Throughout the summer the two countries have needled each other with missile tests and policy changes that the other country then responds. Naturally, after the United Nations security council decided unanimously to support new sanctions against North Korea, Pyongyang has promised “thousands-fold” revenge against the U.S.

The security council’s new sanctions could slash the the regime’s export revenue by $3 billion and target coal, iron, and sea food, but not oil. The sanctions also prevent countries such as China and Russia from hiring North Korean laborers whose paychecks go toward government:

In a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, the government said the sanctions were a “violent violation of our sovereignty” and part of a “heinous plot to isolate and stifle” the country.

Pyongyang threatened to take “righteous action”, describing the sanctions as a crime for which the US would pay “thousands of times.”

At a conference in the Philippines, US Secretary of State avoided his North Korean counterpart, Ri Yong-ho, even going so far as to skip a dinner. Ri told reporters in prepared remarks that North Korea’s nuclear program was not on the negotiating table and that the entire U.S. mainland was within striking distance to their missiles as a means of “self-defense.”

The U.S. and South Korea are expected to conduct joint military exercises later this month, which will likely draw another response from Pyongyang.

(Via The Guardian)

Around The Web

TAGSNORTH KOREAREX TILLERSONsanctionsunited nations

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 days ago
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 6 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP