As tensions continue to rise between the United States and North Korea, thanks in part to Trump’s continued instigation of Kim Jong Un before the United Nations General Assembly and on Twitter, the Pentagon sent U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers escorted by fighter jets into international airspace on Saturday over waters east of North Korea. The move was intended to send a clear message, as the bombers flew the farthest north of the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea that any U.S. military crafts have flown in the 21st century, according to the Pentagon.

Details were reportedly disclosed shortly before North Korea’s foreign minister was set to address the United Nations.

“This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the President has many military options to defeat any threat,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, calling North Korea’s weapons program “a grave threat.” “We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies.”

Earlier Saturday, North Korea experienced a 3.4 magnitude earthquake, and speculation immediately arose that the blast was due to the country testing nuclear weapons. Experts have since concluded, however, that the blast was indeed caused by a natural quake.

(Via Reuters, BBC)