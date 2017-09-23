As tensions continue to rise between the United States and North Korea, thanks in part to Trump’s continued instigation of Kim Jong Un before the United Nations General Assembly and on Twitter, the Pentagon sent U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers escorted by fighter jets into international airspace on Saturday over waters east of North Korea. The move was intended to send a clear message, as the bombers flew the farthest north of the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea that any U.S. military crafts have flown in the 21st century, according to the Pentagon.
Details were reportedly disclosed shortly before North Korea’s foreign minister was set to address the United Nations.
“This mission is a demonstration of U.S. resolve and a clear message that the President has many military options to defeat any threat,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, calling North Korea’s weapons program “a grave threat.”
“We are prepared to use the full range of military capabilities to defend the U.S. homeland and our allies.”
Earlier Saturday, North Korea experienced a 3.4 magnitude earthquake, and speculation immediately arose that the blast was due to the country testing nuclear weapons. Experts have since concluded, however, that the blast was indeed caused by a natural quake.
he’s known that he’s surrounded by hostile regimes, especially the USA, for as long as his country has existed. now we have a reckless, ignorant, lying pig white supremacist taunting him into attacking S. Korea so Resident trum can get a polling boost as a war president.
I’m not sure why this article blames Trump. First, I am not a fan of Trunp, however, the man is our President. Second, do you have any knowledge of the history between the US and NK? If you did, you wouldn’t write this garbage. Do you think that NK has devolved, tested nukes in the short time Trump has been in office? This has been ongoing. We have continuously made deals with North Korea, and they have continuously broken those deals by going behind her back in creating weapons of mass instruction’s. Now, whether you like him or not, we finally have a president that is willing to do something about it if you go back in time and look at President Clinton, President Bush President Obama, during those arrows we have completely turned a blind eye to this and now the time for turning our heads is over. I could sit here and go through all the policies that of been broken, but you’re supposed to be the journalist not me. Do your job.