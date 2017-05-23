Do We Need To Be Worried About North Korea?

North Korea’s Role In The Global Ransomware Attack Is Becoming Clearer

Senior Contributor
05.23.17

Shutterstock

The global ransomware attack known as Wannacry or Wannacrypt has an uncertain history. Some believe it was Russian in nature, due to Russian hackers’ taste for the tactic and the unusually clean and precise Russian. But evidence has been mounting that North Korea either started the attack or was heavily involved.

The New York Times is reporting that much of the code and tools used for Wannacry are similar to those used by North Korea’s state-sponsored Lazarus Group, with similarities to code used to attack Sony Pictures in 2014, for example. While this isn’t a smoking gun, as cybercriminals and state-sponsored groups steal and rework each other’s code, it’s strong evidence North Korea is involved somehow. It also doesn’t indicate the attack was state-sponsored, although it’d raise some eyebrows that a group that has done the bidding of the state before would go rogue like this.

We may never know who issued the attack in the end. But one thing we do know is that whatever their goal might have been, financially, it’s been a failure. As of Monday, the attack has only made, despite striking 200,000 computers, about $100,000. So, if nothing else, as you patch your system, take solace that even the hackers are annoyed.

(via The New York Times)

Around The Web

TAGShackingNORTH KOREAsecurityWannacryWannacrypt

Innovative Minds

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 18 hours ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 20 hours ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 4 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 6 days ago
Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 weeks ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP