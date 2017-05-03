Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

An active shooter situation at North Lake College, a school in the Dallas Community College District in north Texas, ended late Wednesday afternoon after police revealed the alleged suspect had shot himself. According to NBC DFW, an unidentified male shot an unidentified female victim multiple times in a hallway at around 11:45 a.m. local time in one of the main hallways. He then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide, but not before causing a massive panic. As a result of the initial gunfire reports, North Lake officials put the school on lock down and ordered students, faculty and staff to shelter in place.

While local authorities combed the facilities, the community college’s official Twitter account provided updates:

We are still on Intruder Lock-down. Go to nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police is on the scene. — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

North Lake College Intruder Lock-down. Police Searching Buildings – Follow their Instructions. If not at campus STAY AWAY (DCCCD Alerts) — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

Intruder Lock-Down. Stay away from campus. Irving PD says they are working on clearing each building on our campus. No confirmed injuries. — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

Campus is closed for the remainder of the day. All students, staff, visitors outside the campus must leave the perimeter. — North Lake College (@northlakenow) May 3, 2017

At around 1 p.m. local time, police ended their search for additional suspects and victims. North College closed the campus for the remainder of the day, then subsequently cancelled all classes and facilities on Thursday as well. Lauretta Hill, Dallas County Community College District Police Department Commissioner, later confirmed with reporters investigators had found two deceased persons on the scene. “One from a gunshot wound,” she said, “and one from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The campus shooting near Dallas came just two days after Kendrex J. White “calmly walked around” the University of Texas main campus in Austin with a “bowie-style” hunting knife, which he used to stab students at random. One of White’s victims, freshman Harrison Brown, died as a result of his wounds. UT Austin Police Chief David Carter told reporters the suspect may have been “suffering from mental health issues” on Tuesday.

(Via NBC DFW, Dallas Morning News and CNN)