BREAKING: At least 3 dead in shooting in Tehama Co. it started at a home and moved to the school. Shooter shot and killed by police. pic.twitter.com/xIKvyIxq4y
A suspected gunman is dead after killing at least five people on Tuesday morning in Tehama County in Northern California. According to the local ABC News affiliate, the incident began at a residence and progressed to the Rancho Tehama Elementary School. In the above clip (via Sara Stinton of the Action 12 station in Chico), Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnson confirmed multiple gunshot victims at the school, and he says that the suspected shooter was killed by law enforcement.
Johnson further stated that the school has been cleared, and a number of students have been airlifted to nearby hospitals. All other children were cleared from the building and have been transported to safe locations. CBS News initially reported that authorities didn’t believe anyone was killed at the school, but NBC Bay Area now reports that at least two children are among the dead.
KCRA reports details from a witness who says the gunman, who reportedly lived nearby, killed Flint’s roommate and stole Flint’s truck:
“The crazy thing is that the neighbor has been shooting a lot of bullets lately, hundreds of rounds, large magazines. We made it aware that this guy has been crazy, and he’s been threatening us and everything. I just feel like there maybe should have been more effort put into stopping things like this.”
The suspected shooter has been identified further by NBC Bay Area as a known felon named Kevin. However, around 100 law enforcement agents are currently wading through seven separate crime scenes, so more information should be forthcoming soon.
UPDATE #1 – 3:40pm EST: CNN reports that the violence apparently started as a domestic dispute. The shooter then moved to different locations while “randomly picking targets,” according to Assistant Sheriff Johnson.
California Governor Jerry Brown has also issued a statement. “Anne and I are saddened to hear about today’s violence in Tehama County, which shockingly involved schoolchildren,” he stated. “We offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones and unite with all Californians in grief.”
This situation is developing, and we’ll continue to report details as they arrive.
So, here we are, again. Now is not the time to talk about guns because… something something.
Indifference & platitudes to the victims and their families
Shit — wait, I mean “thoughts & prayers!” Thoughts & prayers! Sorry, my bad!
Well, drugs are illegal and people still get and use those! So…stop restricting the sale of heroin I guess? Say addiction is a mental health issue and it doesn’t help to make the drugs illegal? Um…shit, all of the arguments against stricter gun laws fall apart under the mildest scrutiny, so…blame Obama!
America has a gun problem. Plain and simple.
Thoughts and prayers. Moving on…
Remember everyone, this is a mental health issue. Guns played no part in this whatsoever.
this was committed with knives. Only knives kill people. And people. And good guys with guns. Nothing else.
And nothing has changed…
Hot TAEKZZZZZZZZZ. Guess what, dude was a felon, therefore THERE ARE SEVERAL STATUTES MANDATING A FELON CANNOT PURCHASE OR OWN A FIREARM. Tell me how a law could or should have prevented this…
Go ahead and say you want to ban ALL guns. Might as well concede all elections now, because you’ll never win another one with that platform.
Yes, it IS a mental health problem. Guarantee this POS was on prescription meds go depression or frantic behavior.
Well maybe if the federal data base was updated and used like it was supposed to be then it work better. Oh, and requiring registration and tracking sales so that people who put guns in the hands of felons are held accountable would be a good step as well.
First off, wait until we find out how and where he got the guns. Saying no law could have prevented this is complete fucking bullshit.
“Gun show loophole, gun law loophole, Brady law loophole (or Brady bill loophole), private sale loophole, and private sale exemption are political terms in the United States referring to sales of firearms by private sellers, including those done at gun shows, dubbed the “secondary market”. The term refers to the concept that a loophole in federal law exists, under which ‘any person may sell a firearm to an unlicensed resident of the state where they reside, as long as they do not know or have reasonable cause to believe the person is prohibited from receiving or possessing firearms’.”
“He was a felon. The system didn’t work. No amount of laws could have changed that.”
Damn, stark beat me to it, albeit non-sarcastically.
T’s and P’s
All the good guys in one comment section.
So what the fuck are you doing here?
I like school children who don’t get shot.
Dammit, I laughed. I’m going to hell.