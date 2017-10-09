Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas last week that claimed the lives of 58 people attending a country music festival, SNL did not shy away from the issue of gun control during its “Weekend Update” segment. Colin Jost started off pulling no punches by saying, “The investigation into the tragedy in Las Vegas this week has sparked a larger debate In America between people who want common sense gun control and people who are wrong.”

He continued, making the following analogy: “The man owned 47 guns. No one should own 47 of anything. If you own 47 cats, you’re not a responsible pet owner, you’re a crazy cat lady. And unlike with guns, the government will actually come and take your cats away, because everyone agrees that’s insane.” Jost’s co-anchor Michael Che later joked that people shouldn’t be allowed to have more than one gun and six bullets. “If you can’t hit what you’re shooting with six bullets, then you don’t need to be shooting at it,” he said. “Learn karate or use your words!”