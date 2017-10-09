Following the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas last week that claimed the lives of 58 people attending a country music festival, SNL did not shy away from the issue of gun control during its “Weekend Update” segment. Colin Jost started off pulling no punches by saying, “The investigation into the tragedy in Las Vegas this week has sparked a larger debate In America between people who want common sense gun control and people who are wrong.”
He continued, making the following analogy: “The man owned 47 guns. No one should own 47 of anything. If you own 47 cats, you’re not a responsible pet owner, you’re a crazy cat lady. And unlike with guns, the government will actually come and take your cats away, because everyone agrees that’s insane.” Jost’s co-anchor Michael Che later joked that people shouldn’t be allowed to have more than one gun and six bullets. “If you can’t hit what you’re shooting with six bullets, then you don’t need to be shooting at it,” he said. “Learn karate or use your words!”
“I’m certainly not going to take any kind of firearm lecture from people who clearly don’t either own them or have never even fired them.”
These people know that’s exactly who they endorsed for president, right?
Dana Loesch is probably crazy AF and egomaniacal AF, but I would eat her ass so deep I’d get a taste of what was on her mind.
Looks like she married a really really cool dude….
He looks like a cross between Gavin McInnes and Guy Fieri
[marriedwiki.com]
Idk man her scowl looks like she doesn’t wipe thoroughly.
angry as fuck because angry and anger and i’m angry because someone said something in joking fashion but I can’t joke because angry angry angry angry angry
It is hilarious that someone will say one person does not understand firearms while demonstrating that they do not understand a joke #notallcats
No one wants to take your precious guns away. But shouldn’t they all be accounted for? Shouldn’t someone know who has 50 semi-autos? Shouldn’t someone know that 30 of these were bought in the past year? Why is this an argument? It is constantly an issue… just register the f*ckin guns.
Lets not forget that he bought something like 30+ guns this year
Who is ‘he’?
So we could have just summed this whole article up with this: Truth Hurts.
She kinda looks like Laura Prepon and Wonder Woman had a baby.
.
And now I’m going to think about that for a while. A few seconds anyway.