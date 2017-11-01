Getty Image

New Yorkers are undeniably tough, as are runners, so it stands to reason that the Halloween terror attack in Tribeca that killed eight people won’t shut down this weekend’s New York City Marathon. The main event, scheduled for Sunday, will go on as planned, as will surrounding events, including the expo held by the producing New York Road Runners. So while suspect Sayfullo Saipov has been bragging about the attack, and the president and state and local officials are squaring off regarding politicization, the marathoners are planning to simply put one foot in front of the other.

CNN reports that the NYPD will be there in the department’s fullest capacity. They’ll amp up security measures — including snipers, blocker vehicles, and heavily armed officers — to protect the 51,000 marathoners who are registered for the event, along with an estimated 2.5 million spectators who will gather along the course with signs and cheers. The New York Post adds word from NYPD Chief of Department Carlos Gomez, who says that the department’s security “will be the most ever deployed at this event” with doubled rooftop surveillance, more helicopters, and even counter-sniper teams. The New York Road Runners have also confirmed that the show is definitely still on with a statement:

We are monitoring the situation closely with our city, state, and federal agency partners, particularly the NYPD. For this weekend’s marathon, the safety and seecurity of our runners, staff, volunteers, and spectators is our top priority. Together, with our agency partners, we have extensive safety and security measures in place, both visible and behind the scenes. We are constantly reviewing our plans with law enforcement and will consider any necessary modifications or enhancements. At this point, all other race-week activities will continue as planned.

This event — which is one of the world’s most popular races (with a lottery for entry) for obvious reasons — generally goes on no matter what. However, the New York Road Runners were forced to cancel the marathon in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Sandy’s effects on surrounding areas. The decision to pull the event was made last minute, which led to much controversy after many thousands of participants had paid substantial travel and hotel expenses and were already in the city as planned.

The resulting mess led to the resignation of NYRR organization head Mary Wittenberg, who took the fall for backlash after then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg had insisted that the event was vital to the city’s spirit and should go on. In the wake of this week’s terror attack, New Yorkers are heeding that call, but increased security will be there to support their cause.

(Via CNN, New York Post & NYC Marathon)