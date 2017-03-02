New York City public school teachers will now have to address students by their preferred gender pronouns, as reported by New York Daily News. The new directive has been revealed in a New York Department of Education memo about rules and regulations regarding transgender students. Teachers must now address students with non-binary pronouns with the option of gender-neutral pronouns such as “they” or “ze.”
The memo states the goal of the directive is to “maintain a safe and supportive school environment for all students free from harassment, intimidation, and/or bullying.” It goes on to read that an accepting community starts with teachers, who create a supportive environment, and the new pronoun rule is a start:
“It is important for school staff, students and parents to be aware that transgender and gender nonconforming students may be at a higher risk for peer ostracism, victimization, and bullying because of bias and/or the possibility of misunderstanding and lack of knowledge about their lives. Schools must be proactive in creating a school culture that respects and values all students and fosters understanding of gender identity and expression within the school community.”
The directive arrives after Donald Trump revoked protective rights for transgender students after he had hinted that he’d keep the Obama guidelines in place once he entered office. Included in the NYC schools’ memo is a glossary of appropriate terms and resources that students can use. You can read the full memo by clicking here.
(Via New York Daily News)
This just sealed my vote for Trump in 2020
Can we get one of these schools to change mascots into the Fightin’ Zes?
Some days I see articles like this and just can’t understand the Trans movement anymore. 99 times out of a hundred my response is: “don’t care, people should be allowed to do whatever they want as long as it doesn’t hurt anyone/anything”, but then there’s shit like this that makes me go “the fuck are we even discussing now?”
Trans kids? Kids who decided that their biological gender doesn’t match their own ‘image’ of what gender they are? I was a fucking idiot at that age where most of my decision making was driven by hormones and emotions I struggled to come to grips with. Me saying “Oh i’m definitely not a guy inside” would have been insane given how my brain and body hadn’t even come close to being fully developed.
If we’re talking about people born with both sexual organs, then fine, I can understand switching and choosing then, but outside of that, when you’re still developing as a human you can say that you’re not really a guy or a girl based on your life of experience of jack shit? That’s insane.