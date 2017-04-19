Judge Amber Wolf Is Back In The Spotlight

The NYPD Is Now Investigating The Death Of Female Muslim Judge As ‘Suspicious’

04.19.17 17 mins ago

The New York Post is reporting that the NYPD is treating the death of the first female U.S. Muslim judge as “suspicious.”

Following the news of New York Court of Appeals Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam’s autopsy, an official investigation is now underway. Authorities say that Abdus-Salaam had water in her lungs, meaning that she was alive when she entered the water. The NYPD has come to this point in their investigation after sifting through hours of surveillance footage and interviewing people in the area. While authorities haven’t come to a solid conclusion as to whether or not Abdus-Salaam’s death will ultimately be considered a homicide, the circumstances thus far have pointed police in a direction that presents this possibility, the NY Post reports:

“We’re looking at it as a suspicious death at this point,” NYPD spokesman Stephen Davis said.

“We haven’t found any clear indications of criminality, but at this point we can’t say for sure. We’re hoping if anyone could shed any light into the hours before her disappearance, it would help us establish what happened.”

According to The New York Times, Abdus-Salaam’s body was found in the harbor around on April 12th around 1:30 p.m. with no signs of trauma. Abdus-Salaam was also the first African-American female judge to serve on New York’s highest court.

(Via New York Post and New York Times)

