What's The Story With The Chelsea Manning Petition

President Obama Has Commuted The Majority Of Chelsea Manning’s Sentence

#Obama
Author Profile Picture
Contributing Writer
01.17.17

United States Army

Two months after the creation of a White House petition calling on President Barack Obama to commute Chelsea Manning sentence to time served, the outgoing president did just that. According to the New York Times, Obama commuted the United States Army analyst’s 35-year sentence down to just five more months of incarceration at a military prison in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. This means the person whose leaks made WikiLeaks a household name must be freed on Wednesday, May 17th of this year.

Human rights organizations and celebrities have called for Manning’s commuted sentence following news of her mistreatment, which she announced via a hunger strike. Her situation has become especially problematic since the federal government granted Manning her request for gender reassignment surgery — a request the NYT notes “the military has no experience providing.” With Obama’s latest announcement, however, this means both the U.S. Military and the Department of Defense will no longer face the “difficult responsibility” of granting Manning’s request.

Apparently the president’s late clemency came down to applications — one by Manning, and a second by Edward Snowden:

Asked about the two clemency applications on Friday, the White House spokesman, Joshua Earnest, discussed the “pretty stark difference” between Ms. Manning’s case for mercy with Mr. Snowden’s. While their offenses were similar, he said, there were “some important differences.”

“Chelsea Manning is somebody who went through the military criminal justice process, was exposed to due process, was found guilty, was sentenced for her crimes, and she acknowledged wrongdoing,” he said. “Mr. Snowden fled into the arms of an adversary, and has sought refuge in a country that most recently made a concerted effort to undermine confidence in our democracy.”

As of this writing, neither Snowden nor WikiLeaks have officially commented on the news of Manning’s commuted sentence. However, Snowden previously urged Obama to side with Manning: “You alone can save her life.”

(Via New York Times)

TOPICS#Obama
TAGSBREAKING NEWSChelsea ManningObamaWIKILEAKS
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 day ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP