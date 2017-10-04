Former Pres. Obama surprises former first lady Michelle Obama with special message on their 25th wedding anniversary https://t.co/IIBqOMHxnn pic.twitter.com/9Eo6jblqzF — ABC News (@ABC) October 4, 2017

Even non-romantics will appreciate what Barack Obama did to surprise Michelle on their 25th wedding anniversary. After the former First Lady delivered a speech, in which she lamented a lack of diversity in U.S. politics, at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women on Tuesday night, Obama made his move. During a question-and-answer session, a little interruption arrived in the form of his video message. Obama proceeded to melt audience hearts by sending her a self-deprecating dispatch, which went like this:

“Now, the idea that you would even put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are. It was a lot easier for me to do it because the fact of the matter is that not only have you been an extraordinary partner, not only have you been a great friend, somebody who could always make me laugh, somebody who would always make sure that I was following what I thought was right, but you have also been an example to our daughters and to the entire country.”

The most disarming part of this surprise is how the former leader of the free world was basically thanking his wife for tolerating him. And to be sure, everyone has the power to annoy someone, especially within the course of two-and-a-half decades. For her part, Michelle took a (somewhat) more understated approach to celebrating the occasion. In the below Instagram post, she shared a 1992 wedding photo and wrote, “A quarter of a century later, you’re still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know.”

Look at these two crazy kids.

Happy 25th anniversary @barackobama. A quarter of a century later, you're still my best friend & the most extraordinary man I know. I 💕 you. A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Oct 3, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

(Via ABC News & The Hill)