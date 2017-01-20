Barack Obama's Greatest Accomplishments As President

Barack Obama’s Final Tweets As President Send A Message To America: ‘I Believe In You’

01.20.17
The @POTUS Twitter account was created in 2013, but President Obama didn’t use it until May 2015, when he wrote, “Hello, Twitter! It’s Barack. Really! Six years in, they’re finally giving me my own account.” Some 350 tweets later, Obama is giving up the handle to the next president, Donald Trump, although he’ll continue to use his personal account (@POTUS: 13.7 million followers; @realDonaldTrump: 20.5 million, half of which are egg avatars). According to the Hollywood Reporter, “When the Trump administration receives access to @POTUS, the account will be stripped of its previous tweets,” all of which will be archived under @POTUS44.

Hours before Trump’s swearing-in, Obama sent his final tweets as @POTUS, and possibly the final tweets under that handle for awhile (it’s unknown what the new regime will do with the account). “It’s been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man,” Obama wrote. “I won’t stop; I’ll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humor, and love. As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you.” He then shared a link to the Obama Foundation, which wants “your ideas, your hopes, your dreams about what we can achieve together. Tell us about the people who inspire you and the organizations you admire.” In his last tweet, Obama added, “I’m still asking you to believe – not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours.

“I believe in change because I believe in you.”

Okay, but what does he think about Alec Baldwin on SNL?

