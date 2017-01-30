Ever since Donald Trump signed his controversial executive order temporarily banning immigrants from seven countries on Friday, protesters, politicians and even senior diplomats have taken a stand against it. These and countless others have voiced their opposition to the order and its immediate, chaotic effects, though one figure whose past pronouncements would also counteract the White House waited to chime in — former President Barack Obama. For despite the current administration’s false claim that their order isn’t all that different from their predecessor’s temporary review of Iraqi immigration applications in 2011, Obama wouldn’t have signed the order his successor did on Friday. Right?
Right, for as the former president’s spokesperson Kevin Lewis said in a statement on Monday, “American values are at stake.” Hence why Obama is “heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country.” Yet as McClatchyDC notes, the statement doesn’t go into the details of Trump’s order — which specifically banned travel into the United States from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, and suspended America’s refugee resettlement program for 120 days pending further review, or “extreme vetting.”
Details notwithstanding, that didn’t stop Obama from lending his support to the ongoing protests while correcting the White House’s false assertion regarding his own 2011 immigration review:
Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake
With regard to comparisons to President Obama’s foreign policy decisions, as we’ve heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion
You can read the full statement by Lewis on Obama’s behalf below.
(Via McClatchyDC)
Granted, the Trump administration is the one who enacted this waiting period, not ban. However, isn’t the Obama administration the one who put together this list? Yes, they are.
It’s a ban. Trump said it was a ban. You keep defending trump.
No, I keep defending what it is–this isn’t going to stand in place forever.
I’m no Trumpkin. Didn’t vote for him or Hilary. The dnc ran my choice out of possibility, so I left that part of my ballot blank. Trumpkin being in the position he’s in is just as much the dnc’s fault as the misplaced anger at this who held him in opposition. The youth of America didn’t vote. Seriously, I wonder how many of these slacktivists taking knees and protesting actually exercised their goddamn rights. I’m betting the number is low since we now have a thin skinned oligarch running the show.
Meant to post this in response, whoops: The list is irrelevant to the details of the EO, which is the problem. Obama did not write the EO, Trump and his admin did. This is not an Obama problem in the slightest. His refugee stop has very little in common with this EO besides the “list”
I’ll keep that in mind when next you defend him.
The list is irrelevant to the details of the EO, which is the problem. Obama did not write the EO, Trump and his admin did. This is not an Obama problem in the slightest. His refugee stop has very little in common with this EO besides the “list”
This guy talking about peoples values being at stake exhibits a delusional lack of self awareness…
Huh?